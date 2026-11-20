Kanye West backs tweet calling Bianca Censori the 'new standard for women'

Kanye West is, if reports and public appearances are to be believed, smitten with his wife, Bianca Censori, whom he has been married to since 2022.



Further fueling his admiration, he retweeted a social media post praising Censori's cultural impact on women.



In the post, the Yeezy architect was described as “gradually becoming the new standard for women.”

West's praise of Censori comes as he has earned a nomination in the 2027 Grammys for the Best Rap Album for Bully Deluxe.

With 24 wins, Ye earlier submitted several entries in multiple categories in an Instagram Story he shared last month.

Here is the list below:

Album of the Year: Bully (deluxe edition)

Best Rap Album: Bully (deluxe edition)

Best Album Cover: Bully (deluxe edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Bully (deluxe edition)

Record of the Year: Father with Travis Scott

Song of the Year: Father with Travis Scott

Best Rap Song: Father with Travis Scott

Best Music Video: Father with Travis Scott

Best Melodic Rap Performance: I Can't Wait with Ms Lauryn Hill

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: All the Love” featuring Andre Troutman

Best Rap Performance: King