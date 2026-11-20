Kanye West backs tweet calling Bianca Censori the 'new standard for women'
Kanye West's praise of Bianca Censori shows his closeness to his wife
Published November 20, 2026
Kanye West is, if reports and public appearances are to be believed, smitten with his wife, Bianca Censori, whom he has been married to since 2022.
Further fueling his admiration, he retweeted a social media post praising Censori's cultural impact on women.
In the post, the Yeezy architect was described as “gradually becoming the new standard for women.”
West's praise of Censori comes as he has earned a nomination in the 2027 Grammys for the Best Rap Album for Bully Deluxe.
With 24 wins, Ye earlier submitted several entries in multiple categories in an Instagram Story he shared last month.
Here is the list below:
- Album of the Year: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Best Rap Album: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Best Album Cover: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Record of the Year: Father with Travis Scott
- Song of the Year: Father with Travis Scott
- Best Rap Song: Father with Travis Scott
- Best Music Video: Father with Travis Scott
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: I Can't Wait with Ms Lauryn Hill
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: All the Love” featuring Andre Troutman
- Best Rap Performance: King
The 2027 Grammy ceremony will take place on Feb. 7.
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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