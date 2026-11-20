Angelina Jolie makes major career move after selling longtime Los Angeles home

Angelina Jolie is taking her creative business overseas after selling her Los Angeles home.

The 51-year-old actress recently visited Cambodia, where she met religious leaders and presented offerings to Samdech Preah Maha Sumeatheathibodi Am Limheng, the supreme patriarch of the Mohanikay Buddhist Order.

Jolie also visited the Philippines on November 11, where she spoke at the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit.

The actress has a long connection with Cambodia. She first visited the country while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2000.

“I found this place and the people to be so warm and so open, and I couldn’t believe their spirits were so strong after all they had suffered... You go to certain places, and you just feel at home,” she said of Cambodia.

Her nonprofit, the Maddox Foundation, also works on conservation and community development there. It is named after her eldest son, Maddox, whom she adopted from Cambodia.

Jolie is now planning to bring her creative project, Atelier Jolie, to the country. Launched in New York in 2023, the project gives artists and designers space to share their work.

A new residency programme is expected to begin in Cambodia in 2027 through partnerships with the Bophana Center and the Maddox Foundation.

Her plans come after she sold her Los Angeles estate for $24.75 million in September. The property was previously owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille. With all six of her children now adults, Jolie has also spoken about wanting more freedom to travel and spend time outside the United States.

Meanwhile, Atelier Jolie is hosting its first residency for Rwandan-born artist Nyambo Masa Mara in New York.

Jolie also has some film projects on the way, including Anxious People and Sunny.