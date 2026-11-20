Hailey Bieber says a little “delusion” helped her dream big when she was building her beauty brand, Rhode. The business was eventually sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur discussed the deal on Wednesday during the 2026 DealBook Summit in New York, revealing that she had set a billion-dollar target for the company from the beginning.

“A billion dollars was the number that I said I would not sell it for less than that,” Bieber told New York Times. She admitted that the goal seemed almost impossible at the time.

When asked what made her believe she could reach such a target, Bieber simply replied, “Delusion.”

“You have to have a certain sense of optimistical delusion I think,” she continued.

Bieber has discussed these visions previpusly as well, where she explained that selling Rhode, which launched in 2022, was not always part of her plan, but she was willing to consider it if the right buyer came along.

“I always said that I would never sell the company unless it was a billion dollars. I was just like, it’s going to be this or I am not doing it. That was my goal,” Bieber said in a November 2025 interview with GQ.

The acquisition was announced in May 2025. After the deal, a source revealed that Bieber had not actively searched for a buyer because the opportunity came directly to her.