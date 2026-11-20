Eva Longoria talks about newfound definition of beauty
Eva Longoria talks about her spectrum when it comes to beauty
Eva Longoria is talking about her beauty regimen in a latest interview.
The desperate housewives star admits life is all about skin care as she progresses into a mature age.
Speaking ahead of Women of Worth program, Longoria says she has been a part of the L’Oréal family for decades.
“It’s the brand itself that is a beacon of light for women to understand and recognize their worth,” Longoria tells PEOPLE.
“What they value and stand for is really beyond beauty products.”
“If you’re not crying by the end of that night, where we get to recognize all of those extraordinary women doing extraordinary things, then you’re dead inside,” Longoria says.
“I haven’t worn lashes in the last two months because of this Volume Liberté,” she says. “It’s the best mascara I think L’Oréal has ever made. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it.”
Speaking about her skincare, Longoria noted:“For me, it’s all about my skincare more than the latest lipstick,” she says. “It’s more like, ‘Oh, did you see the new glass skin mask from L’Oréal? I’m obsessed.’ ”
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