Kate Middleton is not pleased with Meghan Markle: ‘She has made it clear’

Kate Middleton is not happy as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could potentially ruin Christmas.



The Princess of Wales, who hosts a Christmas Carol every year, is upset as the Sussex are clashing calendar with their own appearances.

An insider tells Closer Online: “But she's heard that Harry and Meghan are planning some festive events with their charities, possibly around the same time – and she's made it clear she's not pleased. She feels this is her moment and doesn't want it becoming another competition between the two couples.”

The source adds: “Kate already has to work around the King's Trust concert on 2 December, which has been annoying, because she's accustomed to holding her event in early December. The last thing she needs is another complication, particularly one involving Harry and Meghan.”

This comes as Kate wrote in a letter to guests in 2024: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.”

Kate added: “The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others. Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together.”