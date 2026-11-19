King Charles' charity joins James Bond memes mocking Robert Pattinson

The King's Trust, a charity founded by King Charles, on Thursday joined the flood of memes that has followed Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond.

The charity's Instagram account shared one of the "job-stealing" posts that have been circulating online after Pattinson beat several actors to land the role.

The King's Trust shared a picture of Pattinson as Bond with the caption: "BREAKING NEWS: Rumour has it that Robert Pattinson has applied for numerous courses at The King's Trust. Other young people are still applying."

The viral memes refer to an old clip of Pattinson in which he answers a question by saying: "I like taking jobs from younger actors... I want to play 17 again."

Earlier, the UK government promoted its youth jobs guarantee scheme, first announced in August, with a picture of Robert Pattinson as Bond with the joke caption: “Robert Pattinson to apply for all 90,000 jobs created for young people through Youth Employment Scheme.”

Amazon MGM Studios on Monday announced that Pattinson will be the next James Bond, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles.

The Bond franchise, about a British secret agent known for his ‌charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred", is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.