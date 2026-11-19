'Invincible' Season 5 release date revealed: Here's when it premieres

Invincible, a hit Prime Video series, is returning for season five after its fourth season drew record-breaking viewership.

Along with the new season teaser, Invincible revealed its release date: Feb. 17, 2027.

That said, according to the logline, the fifth season follows the aftermath of "Earth-shattering events” of Season 4.

“Mark searches for a way to make the world better, even if that means risking everything — including the relationships, friends and allies he holds dear."

"Mark’s forced to decide what kind of hero he is and what he’s willing to do to save his planet’s future — and if the ends always justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance.”

Invincible, based on the namesake comic book series, stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons.

The cast also includes Jonathan Banks, Eric Bauza, Clancy Brown, Christian Convery, Grey DeLisle, Zoey Deutch, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Danai Gurira, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, and Tatiana Maslany.

Lee Pace, Aaron Paul, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, Jack Quaid, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, Matthew Rhys and Ben Schwartz.

In addition to drawing strong viewership, Invincible has been a recurring feature at the Emmy Awards, earning three consecutive nominations.