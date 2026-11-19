'Squid Game' maker answers: Will there be another season?

Though Squid Game — arguably Netflix's most-watched international show — ended with season three, which aired in 2025.

However, never say never: the series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said he has plans to return to the story; he did not say when, only teasing "someday."

“As far as I’m concerned, someday I’ll get back to ‘Squid Game,'” he said at Doha Industry Days.

“When I have a great idea, I’ll make another one," the director shared.

However, for clarification, Dong-hyuk also added, “Unfortunately, it’s not mine. I don’t own ‘Squid Game.’ Netflix owns the IP, so it’s not my decision how to expand."

Though Squid Game has, for now, ended, Dong-hyuk's ties with its cast remain strong.

K.O. Club, the director's forthcoming dystopian film, is a clear example, reuniting him with several Squid Game actors, including star Lee Byung-hun, Park Hae-soo, Oh Jung-se and Kim So-jin.

Behind the inspiration for the project, Dong-hyuk - the film's story focuses on a group in future who targets older wealthy people - said it is drawn from the current situation of the globe.

“I believe the world is getting worse and worse,” he said, adding, “People live longer because of technology and science, so they are not dying."

“Maybe they’ll [get to] live to 150 years old. The rich never go away," the director continued.

"They grab the power and money in their hands, which means the younger generation has nothing to do; they have no power, no money, no jobs.”

Reports say filming will begin sometime in 2027.