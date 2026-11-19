AJ McLean, Rochelle back together?

AJ McLean and Rochelle are said to be reunited after their shock split.

More than two years after their separation’s announcement, a source has revealed to the New York Post’s Page Six that “They are back together. It’s been a while!”

For those unaware, the couple tied the knot on December 17, 2011, and after more than a decade, they decided to separate in 2023. Notably, the duo shares two daughters: 13-year-old Elliott McLean and 9-year-old Lyric McLean.

Moreover, AJ has recently celebrated Rochelle’s birthday by wishing her on Instagram, “Happiest of birthdays my love! I hope you have the best bday with the girls today! Sad I can’t be there in person but I will see you all very soon! I love you! Hope you get some quality Italian!” he penned.

While his wife wrote in the comments section, “We’ll save the Quality Italian for when you’re here! Love you.”

It is worth noting here that at the time of their split, they wrote in a statement, "Marriage is hard, but worth it."

"We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved," they added at the time.