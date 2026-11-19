Queen Camilla gets cutest surprise at Clarence House

Queen Camilla shared a sweet moment with her four-legged visitor.

On Thursday, November 19, the royal family’s official Instagram handle celebrated Her Majesty’s major 2 decades as president of the international working animal charity Brooke; however, on this special day, the Queen met with a Shetland pony.

In the posted video clip, Her Majesty could be seen feeding a carrot to the white pony, and she also affectionately patted the animal.

However, the caption of the reel read, “Having a mane character moment!” adding, “Teddy the Shetland visited The Queen at Clarence House to celebrate Her Majesty’s twenty years as President of @thebrookecharity, the international working animal charity.”

“With a lifelong passion for horses, The Queen became the charity’s President in 2006 and has visited Brooke’s work in India, Pakistan, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt - as well as hosting supporter events in the UK,” the caption concluded.

A royal fan wrote in the comment section,” She has a heart for animals and a special love for horses—that is the magic of the cool Camilla, a queen for the people!”

It is pertinent to mention here that Queen Camilla became the president of the animal charity on November 1, 2006, when she was known as the Duchess of Cornwall.