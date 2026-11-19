Prince William and Kate Middleton return home to children after overseas trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to the United Kingdom after a visit to India that marked the Princess of Wales' most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

The Prince and Princess of Wales concluded their visit after a meeting with the country’s prime minister on Wednesday.

William and Kate Middleton arrived in Indian on Monday and took part in a game of street cricket in Mumbai, the first day of a three-day trip that marked the Princess of Wales' most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

During their visit, the royal couple played cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, visited a craft school and attended the glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, a climate-change award that William set up six years ago.

In his ⁠speech at the awards ceremony, William said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, calling it a pivotal moment for the planet

Before meeting the prime minister in New Delhi, William had earlier watched Bollywood dances as he toured a film studio and Kate had visited a maternity hospital in Mumbai.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who did not accompany their parents to the royals' visit to India.