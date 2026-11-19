Kris Jenner gets honest about her relationship with ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kris Jenner recently got candid and opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

For those unaware, Kris and Robert Sr. tied the knot on July 8, 1978, welcomed four children together, and parted ways in March 1991 due to Kris’ infidelity; however, they remained close friends until his death in September 2003. The couple became parents of now-famous celebrities Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Jr.

During the Thursday, November 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kris went on a lunch date with her longtime friend Shelli Azoff, where they shared their opinions on the recently published biography of her daughter, Kim Kardashian, and Kris’ reservation about a line about her childhood trauma in the book.

Opening up to Shelli, the 71-year-old American media personality said, “I said to her, in what world [was there trauma], other than divorce? … Your father and I were best friends until the day he passed. Best friends.”

Shelli stated, “Yes, you were. You didn’t bad-mouth Robert. Robert didn’t bad-mouth you. You guys were not happy with each other [but] there was always love from both of you.”

“And once you got past that moment in time, you and Robert were in each other’s lives on a daily basis. And loved each other and supported each other. And you were still his family. Even with Kendall and Kylie,” she added.

“Yeah. Every holiday, every birthday. He came to Kendall and Kylie’s birthday parties,” Kris responded.

It is pertinent to mention that Robert Kardashian Sr. succumbed to esophageal cancer at the age of 59 on September 30, 2003.

Kim Kardashian’s book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, by Jonathan Van Meter, was released on October 27, 2026.