Eminem joins Spotify's Billions Club

Eminem is officially part of Spotify’s Billions Club, announced the streaming giant on Wednesday in a social media post.

The Detroit native has received 14 plaques for joining the Billions Club.

The streaming giant shared the news on social media, with an image of the “Lose Yourself” rapper surrounding his plaques.

According to a report, as of this writing, the rapper’s most-streamed tracks are led by “Without Me” at 3.3 billion streams and “Lose Yourself” at 3.1 billion, followed closely by “Mockingbird” at 2.7 billion, “Till I Collapse” and “The Real Slim Shady” at 2.6 billion each, and “Love The Way You Lie” with Rihanna at 2.4 billion. 3

Further down the list are “Godzilla” with 1.9 billion, “Smack That” with 1.8 billion, “Stan” with Dido at 1.6 billion, and both “The Monster” and “Superman” tied at 1.5 billion streams each.

Rounding out the billion-plus club are “Not Afraid” at 1.4 billion, “Rap God” at 1.3 billion, and “Forgot About Dre” at 1.1 billion.

His episode of the Billions Club: The Series podcast is now streaming, only on Spotify.

When Dr. Dre’s 1999 classic “Forgot About Dre” crossed the billion mark in late 2025, Eminem became the first artist on Spotify to log billion-stream tracks released across four decades. He has songs from the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s in the club.