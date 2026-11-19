Kim Kardashian turns furious over sister Khloe's portrayal in Lamar Odom's Netflix documentary

Kim Kardashian slammed Lamar Odom for treating her sister, Khloe Kardashian, inhumanely.

For those unaware, Odom, who was married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, released his documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, on Netflix earlier this year, and made derogatory comments about his ex-wife Khloe.

The Thursday, November 19 episode of The Kardashians showed Kima and Khloe watching a video of the erstwhile American basketball player, who was asked about his ex-wife, and he replied that he hopes she is “healed” as he walks through the airport.

Fuming at Odom’s comments, Kin stated that his behaviour is “crazy.”

“I’m sorry, the fact that he’s doing interviews being so angry towards me — are you f****** well? I know you’re not,” Khloe said. “Anyone that was around saw what was going on. And then you play me?”

The Good American co-founder admitted that she now regrets taking part in those interviews because they were “not even nice about me.”

Voicing her thoughts, she said, “All those years that I thought we were in love and we had all this great stuff.”

“I think he was in love with the idea,” Kim opined.

“Yeah, all the idea. I was used. But it was real for me, and that’s what hurts my heart so badly — seeing how bamboozled I’ve been. Do you think I care to trust any male ever in my life again? F***** no. Everyone can suck my f****** d******,” Khloe Kardashian quipped.

Kim added, “I didn’t realize how much he used you until I saw that documentary.”

“I didn’t realize either. The whole time, I’m thinking, I’m doing this chapter, and the overdose was 11 years ago. I’m thinking there’s gonna be some story arc for him. I didn’t think [the documentary] was just about our marriage. What are people rooting for you for? You just wanted to remind them that you smoked crack? That was the point of this?” Khloe Kardashian explained.