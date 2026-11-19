Kate Middleton is anxious that their plans will overshadow her own philanthropic work.

The royal insiders have revealed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s warning to Meghan Markle after she snubbed the Duchess and Prince Harry.

Kate has reportedly not invited Meghan and Harry to her annual Christmas carol service.

Following the announcement, Kate Middleton is concerned Meghan and Harry will overshadow her annual event with more charity work now they’re back in the UK.

Kate is anxious that their plans will overshadow her own philanthropic work.

“Harry and Meghan really want to do something involving causes close to their hearts in the run-up to Christmas, but they’re holding off announcing anything until Kate confirms when her concert is taking place,” the close insider said. “This makes Kate suspicious – she doesn’t want to confirm her date and then find the Sussexes suddenly appearing at another high-profile event and attracting all the headlines.”

The future queen is not trying to stop the royal couple from supporting their chosen charities, however, “She’s not suggesting they shouldn’t do any Christmas events, but she feels there should be some consideration for what she’s doing, too.”

“Kate’s worked incredibly hard to establish this concert, and she doesn’t want to spend the build-up worrying if the Sussexes are trying to grab the attention. Christmas is Kate’s thing, and she wants them to stay in their lane.”

Moreover, “Kate’s determined to make this year’s concert the best yet.”

The Princess of Wales “wants the focus to be on the people being celebrated, not on another round of headlines about her relationship with Meghan.”