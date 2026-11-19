Kendall Jenner reveals the qualities she values most in her partner

Kendall Jenner revealed that she had “experienced many red flags in men.”

The famous model was recently asked about the qualities she considers red flags and green flags in a partner during recent episode of The Kardashian.

“Why am I more drawn to red flags?” Kendall said. “I feel like ‘cause I know more about them?”

The TV star went on to answer that she considers “independence as a green flag,” adding, “Something that I crave is to be, like, I’m good over here. Like, I’m good. We’re great, I’m great, I can go spend a weekend away and everything’s still fine.”

The runway star continued, “Red flags? Oh my God, I’ve experienced so many red-flag men,” noting, “Like, an egomaniac? Ew. Like, you need to have an ego death to be with me, ‘cause I can’t deal with your ego.”

“I feel like I really get on with people who really don’t have much of an ego within the world that we live in — who can kind of step away from it and appreciate what they have, but also understand that there’s a real life to be lived underneath it all,” Kendall further added.

Notably, the 31-year-old supermodel likes people who are “down-to-earth” as well as “humble,” she added, “something I really appreciate and admire.”

Another green flag, according to her, is “Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kendall Jenner is currently romantically linked with Jacob Elordi; however, they have not made it public yet.