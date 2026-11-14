Prince William releases personal heartfelt message for cause close to his heart

“we can protect over 1 billion hectares of tropical forest by 2030.”

Prince William has released his personal heartfelt message after Indonesia’s ambitious commitments at COP31 to protect its forests from agricultural expansion.

Kensington Palace shared William’s message on its official Instagram handle.

The Prince of Wales says: "The world’s forests are one of our greatest natural treasures, and protecting them is vital for our collective future.

"I am hugely encouraged by Indonesia’s ambitious commitments at COP31 to protect its forests from agricultural expansion, increase its forest ranger workforce from 8,000 to 70,000, and reaffirm $1 billion to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility.

"These are important steps towards a future where nature and communities can thrive together. Congratulations to Indonesia, and to everyone working to turn this ambition into reality. W."

The future king released the message with video of The Earthshot Prize, shared last December.

The post reads, the Tropical Forest Forever Facility is changing the game for rainforest protection.

If the world acts now, “we can protect over 1 billion hectares of tropical forest by 2030.”

This is the deal of the century for the planet and for future generations.

Prince William’s message came as King Charles is celebrating his 78th birthday today, November 14.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have not yet shared birthday wishes for the monarch.