Jack Osbourne reveals what being a ‘girl dad’ taught him

Jack Osbourne is a dad to five girls and a proud one.

In a conversation with HELLO! the only son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, expressed, "Man, I love being a girl dad!"

"When I found out Aree was pregnant with Oz and we were having another girl, it was awesome, and I was stoked,” he added.

Jack shares Pearl, 14, Andy, 11, and Minnie, eight, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, as well as Maple, four, and baby Ozzy, born earlier this year, with his wife Aree Gearhart.

"I am totally content being a girl dad, and I think, for me, what it's taught me is to be a little more gentle," he shared, adding, "There's a lot of feelings in my household, and they come in all shapes and sizes, so I think it's taught me to have that patience."

Jack was just 16 when he found global fame on the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes. One of the first celebrity-focused reality shows, it invited viewers into the chaotic yet loving home of Black Sabbath front man Ozzy, whose battle with alcohol and drug addiction began in the 1970s.

Cameras captured the family bickering and celebrating each other's wins, but also documented Jack and Kelly's slide into addiction.

By the time he turned 17, Jack had become known for his partying behaviour and following his mother's cancer diagnosis, his drug use escalated, and even attempted suicide.

On April 21, 2003, he was admitted to rehab for depression and an addiction to prescription medication. But, Jack has come a long way as earlier this year, he proudly celebrated 23 years of sobriety.

With eldest daughter Pearl now a teenager, Jack says he is navigating "a whole new way of parenting" as she begins attending high school parties and entering what he describes as that "deep experimental teenage phase."

While Jack and Aree do not allow alcohol in their home, they are raising Pearl and her sisters with full honesty about Jack's past addiction so they always feel safe to ask questions.

"I know, with having addiction run in my family, that addiction loves secrets," Jack explained. "It lives in secrets, and I don't want my daughter to feel scared or ashamed or uncomfortable when it comes to having these conversations about it."

His daughters have a structured routine as the couple "have to abide by the school calendar," he quips, yet there is one key lesson from Ozzy and Sharon that he is determined to pass on.

"Exposing my kids to a variety of things is something that I very much have taken from my parents: we travel and try to show them the world," said Jack Osbourne, joking that "that's pretty expensive" and no small feat for a blended family of seven. "But I think that's something that my parents did really well, exposing us to the real world as much as they could."