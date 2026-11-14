Why Amanda Seyfried wants Hollywood to break boundaries?

Amanda Seyfried wants Hollywood to continue taking risks.

The 40-year-old actress recently gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, in which she shared her experience of portraying Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary You Can See Everything.

Acknowledging that the project changed her life, Amanda said, "With You Can See Everything, I didn't even know if it was ever going to come out!"

"The experimental feeling that I got when I was part of it and when I was watching it — I feel like that's why everybody's talking about it," she continued.

"I want [Hollywood] to keep being brave," the Mamma Mia! actress told the outlet. "I want to be part of something that inspires actors to take risks, because yeah, I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I had trust in a few people, and then ended up in a project that changed my life."

"I’ve been working for a long time, but I’m having an extraordinary experience with You Can See Everything," Amanda added. "It’s just following me around, and it’s great, it’s so fun. I like to talk — you’ve seen me — about stuff that I’m crazy about. And so now that they’re going to let me loose and show up, I’m down!"

Despite this, the actress is not entirely sure how to describe the documentary.

"I don’t really know if we can fully consider it a doc — it’s very genre-bending," Amanda said. "I have seen a lot of documentaries, but not enough to know if they’ve ever done anything like this. I know people have said they have never seen anything like it.

"I didn’t see the re-enactments as anything very special when I watched it — I thought the movie was interesting — but what I have come to understand from actors who I really respect is that the re-enactments feel seamless to people after having spent 100 minutes with Elizabeth Holmes," The Housemaid alum added.

For those unaware, the documentary film, You Can See Everything, was released in cinemas in the United States on October 16.