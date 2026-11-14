Meghan Markle enjoys lunch with friends in London after Brussels trip

Meghan is said to be "keeping busy" in the wake of her father's arrest

Meghan Markle is being supported by her friends after her father Thomas Markle scandal surfaced.

According to a report by the Hello, the Duchess stepped out with her friends and enjoyed a lunch with girlfriends on Friday outside of London and is keeping busy.

The Duchess is speaking to her mother, Doria Ragland, "a lot" and is being supported by friends in the wake of the allegations against her father, the HELLO! understands.

The report further said Meghan is said to be "keeping busy" in the wake of her father's arrest last Friday on suspicion of allegedly possessing child abuse material.

A close friend of Meghan says: "She speaks to her mum a lot, and Doria has been really supportive. She has a lot on her mind, but she is being supported by friends."

Another friend claimed, "Doria is a big part of the kids' lives but she has her own life in California. She will of course continue to see the family frequently."

Earlier, Meghan was seen in public with her husband Prince Harry, when she made a joint outing to the European Parliament in Brussels for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation honouring children who have died after being subjected to harm online.

The Duchess had been scheduled to give a speech, but withdrew as she was "not strong enough" to do so.