Meghan Markle not 'responsible' for her father Thomas crimes

Meghan further said she was shown a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection

A royal expert has come forward in support of Meghan Markle, when the Duchess is facing criticism amid her father Thomas scandal.

Recently, Meghan pulled out of her planned speech and insiders said she was “not strong enough, emotionally” to introduce Harry at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an event supporting families who have lost a child as a result of online harm.

Now, royal expert Camilla Tominey, in her opinion piece for the Telegraph, has said “To be absolutely clear, none of this makes Meghan responsible for her father’s alleged crimes.”

“If he has done what he is accused of, the responsibility lies entirely with him. Nor should anyone underestimate the emotional toll of discovering such allegations about a parent, particularly when that relationship is already deeply troubled.”

However, the expert said “But it is reasonable to ask why the couple, who have been remarkably candid about their private lives in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, Spare, appeared so reluctant to discuss this particular issue.”

Camilla was referring to Meghan’s remarks that she made after allegations against Thomas surfaced.

In a statement, Meghan said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

Meghan further said she was shown a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” against her father. “I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she said.