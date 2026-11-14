'Ridiculous': Royal fans react to Prince William's major condition for reconciliation with Harry

William is said to be ready to open the door to reconciliation with Prince Harry

Prince William has set a major condition for reconciliation with his estranged brother Harry, and it has sparked reactions.

According to the OK! Magazine, William is said to be ready to open the door to reconciliation with Prince Harry, but there are reportedly strings attached.

Citing the sources the outlet tweeted the future king wants a private conversation without their wives or children present and expects Meghan Markle to stop making public comments about Kate and the kids.

“The question now is whether Harry will accept his brother's terms.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan said “It’s not happening. Prince William has had enough. He’s done.”

“No chance. The only joke here are the Markles who need to stop putting out pathetic crap like this. William has rightfully moved on with his life & is all the better for not having them in it,” another said.

The third said, “William will never do anything regarding Harry whilst Markle is attached to him like a barnacle.”

“This is ridiculous, if Harry and William are going to have a private conversation the world would not be informed about it in this manner. This is Sussex propaganda. Fake news,” the fourth reacted.

The fifth said, “Oh Harry’s desperate PR is working overtime pushing these lies.”