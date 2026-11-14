Prince William ‘warms up’ to Kate Middleton hobby

Prince William may finally be embracing one of Kate Middleton’s hobbies.

The hobby in question being the Princess of Wales enjoying cold-water swimming, something the Prince of Wales has always been skeptical about.

The royal couple’s differing attitudes toward the hobby came to light during an appearance on The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast.

Princess Kate spoke candidly about her enthusiasm for swimming in cold water.

“The colder, the better. I absolutely love it,” she said at the time. “Slightly to the point where William’s like, ‘Catherine, you’re crazy.’ And it’s dark, and it’s raining,” Kate further revealed.

However, in light of new comments, Prince William hinted that he may have warmed up to his wife’s hobby.

In a special guest editorship of Country Life magazine, the royal heir included swimming trunks among a selection of his favorite things.

“I’d love us to have rivers that are clean enough for all of us to swim in,” he said.

He continued by revealing that he finds himself tempted by the water when out in the countryside.

“There’s something about the sound of running water that I find impossible to resist,” William shared.

“If I come across a beautiful stretch of river on a walk, I’m always tempted to jump in for a quick dip in the cold water, so it pays to be prepared,” he added.

During a 2025 visit to Colwyn Bay in Wales, Prince William met members of the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits, a group dedicated to cold-water swimming.

At the time, he admitted that he had developed an appreciation for the activity, although he was quick to acknowledge that getting into the water was not necessarily a graceful experience.

“I do a lot of yelling and screaming when I get in,” Prince William joked about whenever he goes swimming.