Microsoft issues apology but says there is no timeline for full restoration

Microsoft explained that the outage was caused by several servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable

Microsoft says its services are gradually recovering from a major global outage, but the company has not confirmed when Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 will be fully restored.

The disruption began on Thursday and affected governments, hospitals and businesses worldwide.

In an update on Friday, Microsoft said it was “seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.”

However, some users continued experiencing delays in receiving emails and accessing services.

“We do not have an ETA for full recovery yet,” the company said.

Microsoft explained that the outage was caused by several servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable, placing additional pressure on its remaining infrastructure.

It ruled out a cyberattack and said there was “no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident.”

Microsoft apologised for the incident and said it was continuing to monitor systems while clearing delayed messages.

The company promised to publish a detailed report once its investigation is complete.