Microsoft issues apology but says there is no timeline for full restoration
Microsoft explained that the outage was caused by several servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable
Microsoft says its services are gradually recovering from a major global outage, but the company has not confirmed when Outlook, Teams and Microsoft 365 will be fully restored.
The disruption began on Thursday and affected governments, hospitals and businesses worldwide.
In an update on Friday, Microsoft said it was “seeing broad recovery and stability across our services.”
However, some users continued experiencing delays in receiving emails and accessing services.
“We do not have an ETA for full recovery yet,” the company said.
Microsoft explained that the outage was caused by several servers unexpectedly becoming unavailable, placing additional pressure on its remaining infrastructure.
It ruled out a cyberattack and said there was “no evidence of malicious activity associated with this incident.”
Microsoft apologised for the incident and said it was continuing to monitor systems while clearing delayed messages.
The company promised to publish a detailed report once its investigation is complete.
-
Tech groups sue New York over mandatory social media warning labels
-
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet: AI agents can now make 'purchases'
-
Jensen Huang’s exit and US scrutiny imperil $3 billion in Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia
-
Amazon’s big move to own the world’s product data as AI shopping battle heats up
-
Is Claude down? Anthropic investigates widespread login issues
-
How is China reacting to Jensen Huang's Nvidia resignation?
-
WhatsApp tests standalone location updates for status
-
EU leaders convene at first AI summit to confront tech gap and funding disputes: What to know