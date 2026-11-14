'Scream' star C.W. Morgan's official cause of death laid bare

Scream actor C.W. Morgan’s official cause of death has been disclosed by the authorities.

According to the report of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, the actor passed away on August 30 due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease—a cardiovascular condition related to the hardening of the arteries.

The authority listed Morgan’s manner of death as natural.

As per the report, the actor was found dead in the bathroom hallway of an apartment building in Los Angeles.

It is worth mentioning here that Morgan’s daughter, Renata Macfie, announced his death on social media on August 31.

“I’m never going to have the right words for this post. Loosing [sic] you has left the biggest hole in my heart,” she penned on Facebook while sharing an old photo of the two of them taken during her childhood.

“I miss you endlessly already," she continued. "I will carry on our Mulholland drives and our Starbucks outings. I’m grateful and lucky to have had you as my daddy. My Guck. Rest easy bubby.”

Concluding the emotional note, Renata added, “Life will never be the same without you and your poorly timed jokes that I inherited from you. Love you endlessly (no more fighting about that anymore I win)."