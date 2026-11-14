Britney Spears teases a new jewelry line she helped design

Britney Spears is seemingly launching a jewelry line called B Tiny.

While the singer, 44, has not formally announced it, sources confirmed the news on Friday, per People. The brand’s Instagram account is already live and says the line is “coming soon.”

The jewellery account has started sharing sneak peeks, including some colorful beaded bracelet. The captions say Britney is “incredibly joyful about this project.”

The captions further read that the pieces are “exquisite in person” and that the photo doesn’t do them justice.

In another caption, it is said the brand is coming “sometime next year.” One source said it could arrive “in the next few months,” per People.

Sources also say she is closely involved. “Britney is very involved, and nothing is being made that she hasn’t approved,” one insider said.

Another said she has personally led the design. That source said the line is not merch. It is made up of “elevated pieces” that are “authentically Britney.” They compared the pieces to her Instagram captions turned into jewelry.

The insiders described the line as “elevated festival jewelry” in colors like teal and pink. One said the style is girlie and “very Etsy-style but on a vast scale.”

Another said it suits a Lana Del Rey concert, a rave, a date night or a night out with friends. They said it would make a good gift for a millennial sister or for younger fans in a Y2K phase.

More details on the products should come in the next few weeks, a source said.

The news follows another milestone. On November 6, Sony Music’s Legacy Recordings and RCA Records announced a special re-release of her third album, Britney, for its 25th anniversary.