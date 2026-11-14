'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan shares his kids’ verdict on his career

Jamie Dornan says his kids finally found one of his movie scenes “cool.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, 46, was speaking to the press about his new television show 12 12 12, when he revealed that after a long time, his three children were impressed when they visited the set of The Hunt for Gollum, in which he plays Aragorn.

Dornan’s children are Dulcie, 13, Elva, 10, and Alberta, 7, whom he shares with his wife, Amelia Warner.

He said they usually do not enjoy coming to set. After about half an hour, they say he is just repeating the same lines and it is “so boring.”

But what finally earned him a seal of approval from his kids was a scene of him fighting and beheading orcs. “They were like, ‘It was cool,’” he shared.

Dornan said he was glad they got to see “Daddy all heroic like that,” and joked that it “will be as cool as it gets” for him.

He also joked about what his kids think of his work. “If they don’t think I’m cool after Lord of the Rings, I’m done,” he said.

“If that’s not good enough for my kids, then I don’t know what else to offer them.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, shot in New Zealand, is set to open in theaters on December 17, 2027.