Meghan Markle scales back role at Brussels event after father’s arrest

Meghan Markle made her first public appearance on Tuesday, days since her father was arrested.

However, she decided to skip a speech that she was planned to give at the Brussels event.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, attended the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial on November 10 at the European Parliament with Prince Harry, 42.

The installation honours children whose lives were lost in connection with online harms. Meghan had been due to speak but refrained from following through.

Reports have now emerged with one source claiming it was due to her father as she did not feel emotionally “strong enough” given the allegations about her father, per The Telegraph.

Prince Harry went forward with his as he gave remarks calling for stronger online protections for children.

The event was her first public appearance since Thomas Markle Sr., 82, was arrested in Florida on November 6.

Federal prosecutors say he faces one count of possessing child sexual abuse material. The FBI investigation involved items found in two storage units in the Los Angeles area. He was released with conditions.

He was taken back into custody on November 10 after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor. He has denied wrongdoing.

One source spoke of the toll it is taking on Meghan, who has “up days and down days” as she takes in what she has heard.

Another said it is “a lot to take in” and that she has been following the news closely as she tries to protect her children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

A source said that keeping her commitments does not mean she is any less upset. The source said she wants to focus on her family and the work she cares about.