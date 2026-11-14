Duchess Sophie asked to ‘do more’ as she represents Royals

Duchess Sophie is being burdened with Royal jobs, as an expert.



The Duchess of Edinburgh, who recently visited Bangladesh for her charitable royal tour, is asked to take on more jobs.

Sophie visited Bangladesh at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says:

“Sophie comes across as confident in many ways similar to Princess Anne.”

Stanton says: "Anne is very forthright and says what she thinks, but doesn’t display signs of insecurity and is great with eye contact. Sophie is great at meeting people, with open palm gestures which shows honesty and authenticity. It is saying that she has nothing to hide."

“Similar to Princess Kate and Prince William, there has been an evolution with Duchess Sophie with her levels of confidence," Stanton says. "This is going to continue. I think Sophie will be asked to do more and will play a more prominent role in representing the Royal Family in the future.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh, the King’s ‘secret weapon’, has become patron of the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital on Wednesday.

“We are absolutely delighted that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh has become Patron of our Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service,” Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), said.

The chief executive noted that Sophie has shown “a genuine interest in the care and wellbeing of veterans and members of the Armed Forces community”.

She added that they are “honoured” to welcome her to RJAH for the official opening of the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre which took place in 2023.

“This patronage recognises the work undertaken by our teams over many years and of our ambition to continue developing specialist services for veterans,” she added. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Her Royal Highness as we build on the strong foundations already in place.”