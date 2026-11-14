Kate Middleton ‘reminds herself’ to adopt THIS with three children

Kate Middleton talks about the importance of giving children freedom.



Her Royal Highness, who is waiting to become the next Queen, says she does not want her kids conference George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to get lost in the seriousness of life.

Kate told renowned nature author Robert Macfarlane for Country Life: "When we are little, we seem to notice things more," she said.

"Like the changing light through the trees, the sound of water, the joy of crunching leaves or finding a feather. These moments can seem ordinary, but, often, they’re the things we remember most. Sadly, this is something I think we lose touch with as adults."

“We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life," the future Queen shared. "It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think."

Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales is set to become the future Queen of England and is currently married to the heir apparent, Prince William. The two share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is also oversees various patronages and charities that specialize in early education, as well as addiction.