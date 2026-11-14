Meghan Markle not wasting ‘energy’ over Thomas Markle drama

Meghan Markle is seemingly struggling as her father comes under scrutiny.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was found disheveled during at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, is upset because of allegations against her father.

Speaking about the Duchess’ body language, netizens turned to X, saying: "Why is Meghan Markle in Brussels if she is so distraught? Why didn’t she stay home with her children..."

Another added: "If you can’t get it together enough to make a public appearance, then stay home."

This comes as an insider tells PEOPLE that work is helping Meghan find her bearings.

"It's helping her." They told the publication: "Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset. She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her.”

"She believes she can do something good through that work,” the source continues. “Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her."

"Meghan and her mother are very close," an insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"They're supporting each other."

A source close to Meghan reveals, "She misses her mom since moving to England, and this makes her miss her even more. They've been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps, even though she wishes they could be together."

It is also expected that the Sussexes will celebrate Christmas in England, with Ragland joining them.