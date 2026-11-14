Myleene Klass spills ‘huge moment’ with King Charles

Mylene Klass talks about his amusing experience of meeting King Charles.



The Loose Women star, who played Harp for His Majesty back in the days, says he is an impressive personality.

Speaking on on ‘At Home With Vanessa, Myleene noted: "There was definitely a two-month period where I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, like 'Her again'

She told Vanessa Feltz: He's a cellist, he's an amazing cellist, I find him fascinating. There's been a few times that I have performed for him, like at his castle, that's such a surreal line [to say]," she added.

She explained: "I went up to Scotland and they asked me to play the harp for him at his Dumfries house and you just sort of see him roaming around the gardens and why wouldn't you?

"It's his house but it just feels so surreal and they've got these Chippendale beds, which I put all my stuff out on, and I thought oh you know I'll get ready in this room and then somebody popped in and said, 'Don't put anything on the bed'."

This comes as Myleene received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2025 New Year Honours.

She said : "He was incredible. I have been lucky to meet him on a few occasions now and have performed for him many times however, this felt very different. It really was a huge moment."