Prince Harry breaks Prince William trust over ‘public blame’

Prince Harry can never win back Prince William’s trust due to one major reason.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been shunned by the Royal Family, cannot be trusted by Prince William over past wounds.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Daily Express: "We understand the brothers have not spoken for over four years. The simple reason is that Harry is not trusted. He and Meghan brutally attacked the royal family.

She adds: "The royals were blamed for the state of Meghan’s mental health on Oprah, which was watched by millions."

According to a new claim, the future monarch is ready to break his long silence with his estranged brother, but it would be conditional - a condition that could pave the way for secret peace talks to happen soon.

The heir to the British throne reportedly wants to speak with Harry if the Sussexes ensure that they would never publicly discuss Princess Kate and their three children.

If it really happens, the world could see a celebration at the Palace and it would surely give the media a new topic to discuss differently, as opinions are ever diverse.

However, some close to the Sussexes still believe that they won't abide by William's rules. Whatever happens, this could be a make-or-break moment for the estranged princes. It can be a small step in the right direction - or a huge step in the wrong direction.





Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.