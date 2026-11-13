Meghan Markle decides to take break from social media?
Meghan Markle also pulled out of the planned speech
Meghan Markle has reportedly decided to a take break from social media amid her father Thomas scandal.
The Radar Online, citing the sources, has reported, "For now, Meghan wants to keep her private life private and avoid giving the public any additional glimpses into how she is coping."
The close insiders said Meghan has ‘worked extremely hard to create a life independent’ of her father's controversies, but these allegations have brought that painful history back into the spotlight.
“There is a feeling that even something as innocent as sharing a family photograph online could attract unwanted scrutiny for her.”
Amid her father Thomas scandal, the sources said: "Meghan has reached a point where remaining visible simply invites more questions about a situation she has absolutely no control over. Every photograph, social media post, or public engagement risks becoming another headline about her father.”
"The thinking is that she would be better off withdrawing completely for several weeks, potentially until Christmas, rather than allowing this deeply upsetting episode to dominate everything she does. She certainly won't be seen on social media until Christmas, when she is likely to post her usual wholesome family content again."
Meghan’s father Thomas was arrested by federal authorities in Florida earlier November 2026 and has denied the claims, calling them "sick lies."
The fresh claims came days after Meghan pulled out of the planned speech because she does not feel emotionally strong enough for public speaking after her father's arrest.
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