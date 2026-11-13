King Charles spends 'part of 78th birthday celebrations' at BRIT school

King Charles has visited the renowned Brit School in South London, royal family said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the state “school has spent more than three decades breaking down barriers to the creative industries, ensuring that talent and ambition, rather than background, determine opportunity. “

King Charles said it was wonderful to meet so many talented students and members of staff.

“His Majesty watched a fashion show, a musical theatre rehearsal, a digital art lesson and a performance in the dance studio,” said the royal family’s caption that accompanied a video of the king’s visit.

It said Brit School alumna British singer Raye will feature on a special edition of the Rocket Hour with Elton John and The King.

Meanwhile, the Brit School said in a statement, “We were honoured that His Majesty King Charles III chose to spend part of his 78th birthday celebrations here at The BRIT School — joined by Education Secretary Lucy Powell and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

“Across the afternoon, His Majesty experienced the full force of BRIT’s free world-class creative education in action:

Both the royal family and the school released different video of King Charles’s visit on their Instagram accounts.