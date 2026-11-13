King Charles gets early birthday cake

During his visit to Croydon, King Charles received an early birthday celebration.

Locals welcomed the monarch with warm wishes, cake and excitement on Friday.

The British Royal Family posted photos from Charles' Croydon visit. The first showing him cutting the cake while the caption read: "Thank you to everyone who welcomed The King to Croydon today… and for the early birthday wishes!"

The royal visit began at BRIT school, where King Charles watched a student fashion show.

Next, King Charles "watched musical theatre rehearsals and a dance performance to music by artists including Raye, who attended BRIT school."

"The King also visited a digital art class and met students who are developing expertise in animation, gaming and visual effects, reflecting the evolving opportunities within the UK’s creative industries," the caption read further.

Meanwhile, at Surrey Street Market, King Charles met people "who have shaped the market’s long history which is a vibrant part of the local community."

"Thank you to everyone who made it so special and came to say hello!" the post concluded.