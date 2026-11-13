Randy Travis' wife Mary shares major update as country legend releases new album

After 13 years of uncertainty, Randy Travis has finally released a new album.

Country music legend celebrated a major musical milestone, releasing his first album of new material in more than 18 years.

Titled Same Old Way, the 12-track collection features previously unreleased recordings brought together with the help of his longtime producer and collaborator, Kyle Lehning.

Now, Randy's wife Mary told People Magazine that the project is an unexpected blessing. Reflecting on how unlikely its release once seemed following the singer's devastating 2013 stroke, she said, "We never would’ve dreamed it 13-and-a-half years ago, that we would be sitting here talking to you about a new album that’s getting ready to release and what a blessing that is."

"It’s really a gift to us too," she noted. On working with the project with Kyle, she said, "Maybe just hearing his vocal and his voice again, the real Randy, that was warm and cozy. That was familiar."

Adding, "But then to hear the songs, some of them I’d never even heard ... it felt new again."

It is pertinent to mention that the record also holds special significance because its title track was co-written by Randy and Kyle, marking the producer's first published songwriting credit. One of Mary's favourite They Called It a Church, she says reminded her of the simpler times. "I think it just takes us back to better times, older times, simpler times, sweeter times, community, all just pitching in."

For Mary, Same Old Ways is more than an album. "So it’s going to be fun hearing that and just knowing that those two just weren’t creating albums for Randy, but that Kyle and Randy penned a song together and we get to hear that," she said.