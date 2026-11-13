Bravo turns its back on ‘Housewives’ stars?

Bravo’s Housewives stars got a cold shoulder!

According to Radar Online, former cast members of Bravo’s The Real Housewives, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan, are back in the spotlight with a different television network, E! For its The Golden Life, and now they want to be invited to the Bravo executive Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live, for their new series’ promotion.

But "Nobody at Bravo is returning their calls," an insider told the outlet.

"These women helped build that network. Now they can't even get booked on Andy's talk show!” it added.

While another noted, "Television is a business, not a friendship club. Andy's clubhouse isn't their promotional department."

It is pertinent to mention here that The Real Housewives was first premiered on Bravo in March 2006, and Andy Cohen has been one of the franchise’s significant figures throughout these two decades.

Alongside The Real Housewives, Andy is a host and executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which first premiered in 2009 and is currently in its 23rd season.

For those unaware, The Golden Life is currently airing, and its four episodes have already been released on E! Network, and the next episode will be available on November 17, 2026.