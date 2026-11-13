Soldier honored for scolding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Video showed Pete Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb on Wednesday with his wife, Jennifer
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a top award to the service member who scolded him and his staff at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Hegseth posted photos on social media that show him pinning the award and shaking hands with a soldier.
“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist,” he wrote.
Hegseth welcomed to the Pentagon the Army unit that guards the tomb and awarded Spc. Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” the Pentagon said.
Iglesias reprimanded Hegseth and a group of his staffers when a loud laugh was heard after they took photos at the site following a ceremony that included President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Video showed Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb on Wednesday with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh.
The tomb is considered to be one of the most solemn and revered war memorials in the U.S., being the final resting place of unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II and the Korean War.
-
Savannah Guthrie gets emotional as she reacts to heartbreaking news
-
Russia demands Finland leave NATO during Abu Dhabi talks: report
-
Logitech gives 7,000 employees paid day off to play GTA 6
-
Possible threats waiting for Russell Brand at Wandsworth prison
-
Scarlett Johansson spills on her family’s support for singing comeback
-
Trump wants Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO: Here’s why
-
Who is Nvidia’s new interim CEO Colette Kress? Everything you need to know
-
Jensen Huang steps down as Nvidia CEO following affairs scandal