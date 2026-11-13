AI safety advocate Brad Carson weighs White House run in 2028

Carson co-founded Americans for Responsible Innovation and Public First Action, organisations advocating greater oversight of AI

Former Oklahoma congressman and AI safety advocate Brad Carson is considering running for US president in 2028, amid growing political concerns over artificial intelligence.

According to Politico, two people familiar with Carson's plans said he is likely to enter the presidential race, although no final decision has been made.

The former Democratic representative and Iraq war veteran has become an influential voice in calls for stronger AI regulation.

He co-founded Americans for Responsible Innovation and Public First Action, organisations advocating greater oversight of artificial intelligence.

Wealthy AI safety donors are reportedly encouraging Carson to run, believing the technology could become a defining issue in the 2028 election.

However, his limited national recognition and lengthy absence from public office could make a presidential campaign difficult.

One person familiar with his plans described the possibility as a “keyhole shot” to Politico.

Carson's political network has significant financial backing, including $40 million from AI company Anthropic and $1 million from its chief executive, Dario Amodei.