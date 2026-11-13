'Rivals' star Luke Pasqualino breaks silence on outrageous bet with Taggie
Rivals' star Luke Pasqualino opens up about his 'bravado' bet with Taggie
Rivals star Luke Pasqualino has come forward to support the sophomore season’s controversial storyline involving a hookup bet.
For those unaware, Rivals is a British period comedy-drama television series based on the Rutshire Chronicles novel series by Jilly Cooper. The series, which debuted on October 18, 2024, on Disney+, has an ensemble cast, including Aidan Tuner, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Katherine Parkinson, and others.
The second season, which premiered on Wednesday, November 11, showed Pasqualino making a bet about how long it would take for Taggie (Bella Maclean) to sleep with him.
While conversing with Us Weekly, Pasqualino said, “I think for me it was just a bit of bravado. In that moment where Taggie had declined Bas’ advances and his offer to go to the Hunt Ball, I think he felt like he had to try and save face.”
“He decided to puff his chest out and make a false bet with the Carlyle twins. But deep down, I don’t think he actually meant it. I think he does truly care for Taggie and I don’t think he would intentionally ever try and hurt her,” the 36-year-old English actor said.
It is pertinent to mention that Rivals is about a conflict between two men fighting for control of a television station in 1980s Britain.
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