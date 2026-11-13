'Rivals' star Luke Pasqualino breaks silence on outrageous bet with Taggie

Rivals star Luke Pasqualino has come forward to support the sophomore season’s controversial storyline involving a hookup bet.

For those unaware, Rivals is a British period comedy-drama television series based on the Rutshire Chronicles novel series by Jilly Cooper. The series, which debuted on October 18, 2024, on Disney+, has an ensemble cast, including Aidan Tuner, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Katherine Parkinson, and others.

The second season, which premiered on Wednesday, November 11, showed Pasqualino making a bet about how long it would take for Taggie (Bella Maclean) to sleep with him.

While conversing with Us Weekly, Pasqualino said, “I think for me it was just a bit of bravado. In that moment where Taggie had declined Bas’ advances and his offer to go to the Hunt Ball, I think he felt like he had to try and save face.”

“He decided to puff his chest out and make a false bet with the Carlyle twins. But deep down, I don’t think he actually meant it. I think he does truly care for Taggie and I don’t think he would intentionally ever try and hurt her,” the 36-year-old English actor said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rivals is about a conflict between two men fighting for control of a television station in 1980s Britain.