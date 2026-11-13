King Charles wants Harry to reconsider his offer over 'easy exit' from marriage with Meghan

“Clearly the allegations involving her father have nothing to do with Meghan"

King Charles wants his younger son Prince Harry to reconsider his offer over divorce to Meghan Markle after latest revelations against her father Thomas.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, King knows Harry isn’t happy and the monarch had offered him years ago “he would help him through a divorce if he ever wanted it.”

Now, the insiders have claimed that “After this latest revelation, Charles is desperate for a clean slate for Harry and wants him to reconsider.”

The sources said, “Clearly the allegations involving her father have nothing to do with Meghan, but the King is fed up with all the drama this has brought to his world.”

Meanwhile, sources claim the palace is increasingly horrified by the furore and now Charles wants to offer his son an easy exit from his marriage.

Earlier, royal expert Rob Shuter has shared that the royal family treated Meghan and Kate Middleton differently before their marriage to Prince Harry and Prince William respectively.

Citing the sources, royal expert has said that Meghan was never subjected to the same lengthy scrutiny as Kate before marrying into the Royal Family.

The members of the royal family had years to get to know Kate, her Middleton family and her suitability for royal life.

But Meghan’s introduction was considerably faster. The Duchess met Harry in 2016 and married him less than two years later.