Meghan Markle carries deep-seated 'baggage' since her marriage to Prince Harry

It is being reported that Meghan Markle is facing a fresh setback from Netflix.

An insider told Radar Online that Netflix did not agree to cast the Duchess of Sussex for The Gentlemen, which released its sophomore season on September 3, 2026.

Guy Ritchie, the program creator and writer, feared that the wife of Prince Harry would have hijacked the show, creating problems for the rest of the cast.

The source claimed, "Nobody wanted her anywhere near the set. The cast has something special. Why destroy it by inviting the Sussex circus into the middle of everything?"

According to the reports, Meghan had a conversation with the show’s casting director but she never received a green signal, which was indicative of the fact that nobody wants to work with her.

The insider said, "It's the baggage. The security, the demands, the publicity machine. Meghan desperately needs a Hollywood comeback.”

However, “The Gentlemen doesn't need Meghan. Nobody wants to risk a hit show to rescue her career,” they stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle’s last show was Suits, which starred her as Rachel Zane from seasons 1 through 7. Her final episode aired on April 25, 2018, just weeks before her marriage to Prince Harry.