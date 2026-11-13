Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup glory

Kate Middleton celebrates England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup glory

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday congratulated England's rugby league team on their victory.

The Princess of Wales is the royal patron of the Rugby Football League since 2022. She was given the patronage by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

An Instagram story shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales’s account featured a celebratory poster of England players holding the trophy, accompanied by three clapping-hand emojis.

England became Wheelchair Rugby League World champion for a third time after triumphing in a fiery, exhilarating final against France in Wollongong.

A spectacular try on the cusp of half-time proved pivotal for the English, with superstar Jack Brown rolling half the length of the pitch to collect a perfectly weighted Rob Hawkins kick and put his side ahead.

England kept the advantage for most of a hotly contested second half before surging clear late to triumph 50-38 and prompt a rousing rendition of the English sporting anthem Three Lions.

Earlier, Australia's Wheelaroos finished their campaign on a high, beating Ireland 70-24 in the third-place play-off.

Brown's superb effort came after a topsy-turvy first-half between wheelchair rugby league's two great powers, who have now combined for all five World Cup titles to date.

England raced to a 10-0 lead within the first 10 minutes, but was pegged back quickly, with French livewire Leo Hivernat scoring a try and providing a brilliant no-look pass to set up Damien Dore.

Tempers flared in the first period when England's Mason Billington shoved Hivernat to the ground, prompting a mid-court coming-together between the two teams.