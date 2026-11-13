Kate Middleton speaks 'perfect' Welsh on radio appearance

Kate Middleton appeared on The Sara Cox Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, on Friday to support Welsh radio host Owain Wyn Evans during his cycling challenge to raise money for disadvantaged kids through the BBC Children in Need fundraiser.

The Princess of Wales sent her voice message to Owain in the Welsh language.

He was surprised with the message when Cox said to him, “I’ve got quite a royal surprise for you.”

“A fantastic woman by the name of Catherine, but we all know her as the Princess of Wales,“ Cox added.

“The Princess of Wales has got a message for you. Not only that, she’s doing it in your mother tongue.”

Evans could not hide his shock or excitement and said, “Oh my gosh!”

Cox then asked Evans what Kate said, to which he replied, “She said, ‘Good morning, Owain, well done on what you’re doing. I’m sending all my best wishes to you.’ “

When asked if her pronunciation was good, Owain replied, “Yeah, it was perfect! She’s doing great!”

“Thank you, Your Highness,” Owain added, as he cycled through Wales towards the finish line, after biking through all four of the UK’s nations to raise money for charity.



