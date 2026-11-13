Prince William follows Princess Kate's 'crazy' habit

Prince William made surprising confession about swimming in freezing water.

During her appearance on The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast, the Princess of Wales opened up about her love for the icy water, which always left her husband, Prince William, a little taken aback.

“Personally, I love swimming. Cold swimming, the colder [the water], the better. I absolutely love it,” Princess Kate said.

"It's slightly to the point where William is like, 'You're crazy.' It's dark, and it's raining, and I seek out the cold water," she further revealed.

But now it seems like the future king is also slowly warming up to his wife’s “crazy” hobby, as he mentioned in the guest-edited Country Life magazine “A few of my favourite things.”

"I'd love us to have rivers that are clean enough for all of us to swim in," William wrote. "There's something about the sound of running water that I find impossible to resist.”

"If I come across a beautiful stretch of river on a walk, I'm always tempted to jump in for a quick dip in the cold water, so it pays to be prepared," he added further.

This comes ahead of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize event, which is set to take place in Mumbai, India, on November 17, 2026.