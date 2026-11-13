Meghan Markle, Harry's reputation hanging by a thread amid Thomas Markle scandal

"I make that point again that the royal family is not immune to similar royal scandals"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that their reputations are hanging by a thread amid her father Thomas Markle Sr.'s arrest.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared her thoughts on the issue with Entertainment Tonight recently, saying the incident is causing "more drama" for Meghan and Harry.

"There are more negative headlines around the couple [right now] at a time when they least need it," Katie said. "But this is something that is absolutely out of their control."

Referring to Andrew’s scandal, she continued, "I make that point again that the royal family is not immune to similar royal scandals.”

The expert went on saying Thomas scandal is a "devastating blow" to the Suits alum.

"It's taking a long time for them as a family to get their head around everything. But I'm told she didn't want anything to stop her from attending the Lost Screen Memorial event," Nicholls.

Moreover, Katie said, "It's really important cause both to Harry and Megan and she was determined to be there. It's also worth pointing out that this was their first joint engagement since they've been back in Britain, and their first public engagement since the Thomas Markle scandal.”

Earlier, Meghan cancelled plans to deliver a speech about the online safety of young people just hours after her father Thomas Markle Sr was arrested and charged over child pornography offences.