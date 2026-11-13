Steven Spielberg tugs at heartstrings talking about his 12-year-old self

With decades in the game, and tens of hundreds of projects under his umbrella, Steven Spielberg just took a trip down memory lane, while simultaneously talking about his love for the craft of filmmaking.

The entire thing has been talked about during his interview with The Associated Press.

It started with him gushing over everything and said, “I still have the enthusiasm that I had when I was 12 years old making 8 mm movies, little Westerns at home. That has never gotten old. I’ve gotten older, but that hasn’t gotten old.”

What is pertinent to mention about this interview, is that it happened right before he was to be honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s film benefit.

He said, “the Museum of Modern Art was one of the first museums ever to recognize film back in the mid-’30s as an art form. Not just as a concession or some kind of a technological concoction, but a real art form,”

At the Gala he also added, “often the movies that I wind up directing are the films that sneak up on me from behind, like an idea, like ‘E.T.’ which just came out of the blue one day,

Near the end he even touched base on something he considers his biggest advantage and noted, “I’m a bit like a chameleon. I kind of take the shape of the environment that I’m standing in front of. And so my favorite directors are the directors who were able to come out of a hole each time, a different hole each time, and didn’t make the same movie in the same style again and again and again.”

However, his concluding words acted as a nod to others in the industry because he said, “standing alone up here feels wrong. Filmmaking is collaborating. And when I get singled out on a night like this it reminds me that I have never stood alone.”

For those unversed with who the award-winning director is still, he is responsible for some of the biggest classics, like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jaws, Jurassic Park” and even “Indiana Jones”.