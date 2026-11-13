Meghan Markle’s mother can ‘make a fortune’ now

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has now become the most coveted source for the ‘inside scoop’, and some say she could ‘make a fortune’ if she decides to sit down in front of a camera.

According to a report by Heat World, a source even highlighted everything she has at her fingertips, ready to be used, should she decide to.

Their exact words are, “people would love to hear her side of the story; she could make a fortune if she wanted to, but she would never do that.”

At this point in time, “all she cares about is protecting her daughter and grandchildren and helping them get through this.”

As for her daughter, they also highlighted the impact it has on the Duchess of Sussex to have her mother by her side. Rumour has it, “Meghan couldn't ask for a more loving or supportive mother, and one thing is guaranteed: whatever they talk about behind closed doors will stay between them. At least Meghan has one parent that she can trust.”

As for the specifics of the accusations, Meghan's 82-year-old father is facing, its been revealed that he had three lockers in total, and the most recent one in California had pictures of naked young girls been seized.

Moreover, he remains in custody and is awaiting appropriate action while the authorities continue to investigate.

As for who got this ball rolling, that title belongs to his son and Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. who gave the initial collection off to the authorities.