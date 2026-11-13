‘Agony’ of Meghan Markle’s mother leaks: ‘There are so many unanswered questions’

Meghan Markle’s mother has been in the headlines more often than not lately and one big update about her mental health has just come out now that her ex-husband’s collection of child porn (in multiple storage lockers) has just been unearthed.

According to a well placed source it is ‘pure agony’ for the former social worker who always tried to make sure Meghan never turned against her father growing up.

But now, they say, “she wanted them to have a good relationship, and at the time that obviously seemed like the right choice, especially because Meghan was always such a daddy’s girl.” But according to Heat World, “looking back now, though, with all these heinous accusations against him coming out, it’s got to be pretty agonising for Doria because there are just so many unanswered questions.”

As for the specifics of the accusations, the 82-year-old is now known to have had three lockers in total, and the most recent one in California had pictures of naked young girls been seized.

Moreover, he remains in custody and is awaiting appropriate action while the authorities continue to investigate.

As for who got this ball rolling, that title belongs to his son and Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. who gave the initial collection off to the authorities.